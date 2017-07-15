Jose Mourinho explains why United didn't sign Morata

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that the club could not reach an economic agreement with Real Madrid to pursue the services of Alvaro Morata this summer.

The Spain international had been the preferred choice to fill the striker's void this month, but the lack of breakthrough in negotiations with United meant that the deal was called off.



United eventually agreed on a £75m deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from fellow English club Everton with the Special One desperate to have a marksman in his ranks ahead of their pre-season friendlies.



"I don't like to speak about players who aren't ours because Morata is not our player. I am nobody to speak about players from Real Madrid," he told reporters via ESPN.



"Yes, we have had interest, that is obvious and it's public. We have not come to an economic agreement, that is obvious as well."



Apart from Lukaku, the club have also signed defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica this summer, and their next aim is to recruit a midfielder capable of influencing the pace of play.

