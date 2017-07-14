Arsenal to hijack United's Matic plans and could offer Ox in exchange

Arsenal could be about to hijack Manchester United's move for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic and could use England man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as part of a swap deal.

Matic appears to be set on a departure from Stamford Bridge this summer and Manchester United have emerged as one of the teams that have shown the most interest in signing the Serbian anchorman.



One of the factors that is attracting Matic to a move away from the capital is the possibility of a reunion with Jose Mourinho, who managed him during his time in charge of Chelsea.



Italian media is suggesting today that Arsenal may be about to join the race for the 28-year-old and could use the exchange of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to tempt the Premier League champions.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is entering the final year of his Arsenal contract and is yet to agree a new deal with The Gunners. A spell out of the starting lineup followed by being played away from his preferred position have led the former Southampton youngster to consider his options with plenty of interest from other parties.



If Arsene Wenger feels that Matic is the player that he wants to add to his midfield in order to allow his more attacking players to show their flair, he will be hoping that Manchester United's eleventh hour signing of Romelu Lukaku will help the north London club.



Chelsea were favourites to re-sign their former striker before The Red Devils beat them to a big money deal for the powerful Belgium international. That situation has caused many to suggest that Chelsea will now be unwilling to negotiate with Mourinho's team.



Although it is unlikely to be a straight forward move, a swap deal would provide both Arsenal and Chelsea with a highly talented new signing whilst also moving on an unsettled player of their own.

