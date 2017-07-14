Brendan Rodgers keen on Steven Caulker reunion

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is open to the prospect of signing defender Steven Caulker , who has not featured for Queens Park Rangers since October last year.





The England international has been battling with depression during this period, but Rodgers has offered him regular support after having previously worked together at Swansea City.



According to The Mirror, the Hoops are ready to offer the player an opportunity at Parkhead with his QPR contract expiring next summer.



Caulker has been omitted out of the R's pre-season tour, and the Championship club are prepared to sanction his sale, provided they receive the right price.



The former Spurs graduate was once tipped to become a regular with England, but his career has taken a downslide in recent years due to the lack of top-flight football.



Celtic will once again qualify for next season's Champions League via the playoffs, and Caulker could emerge an influential figure at the back, should he regain his old form under Rodgers.



Caulker has spent time with eight separate clubs over the course of his career, and he is likely to be offered a 12-month contract at the Scottish champions.

