Manchester United boss open to Ibrahimovic contract

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho is open to the possibility of offering a new deal to Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic .

The 35-year-old joined the Red Devils on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and proved his worth on the playing field despite his trailing age.



Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 outings for the Mancunian giants before he suffered a double knee damage in the backend of the campaign.



The big Swede has since undergone a surgery on the problem, but his absence until the New Year persuaded United to decline him a fresh contract beyond last month.



Speaking to reporters in the United States, Mourinho is willing to offer the veteran with a short-term contract, provided he returns to full fitness in the coming months.



"Possible, it's open, of course we wanted to be honest and open and left everything for him to make the decision," he is quoted on ESPN.



Although United remain interested in securing Ibrahimovic's services, Mourinho admits that the final decision would be dependent on agent Mino Raiola, who sees his client's future in Major League Soccer.

