West Brom see record Gibson move rejected

West Bromwich Albion have had a bid for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson rejected as the recently relegated club look to get the highest price that they possibly can. The bid from The Baggies would have seen him become the club's most expensive signing ever.





In what was a disappointing return to the Premier League last season, which ended in relegation, Ben Gibson was a rare positive for Middlesbrough, putting in a string of impressive performances at the heart of their defence.



The 24-year-old, who is a product of the Middlesbrough youth system, is expected to become an England regular in the coming years, which has seen him become heavily linked with a Premier League return.



Tony Pulis is very interested in making Gibson a part of his squad as The Baggies aim to improve further on their impressive showing in the Premier League last season.



The Daily Mail reports that the bid from West Brom would have seen an initial fee of £18 million paid to Middlesbrough, with the prospect of a further £3 million via add ons.



Middlesbrough's decision to refuse such an offer suggests that they have no desperate need to sell Gibson, despite their relegation to The Championship and that they will hold out for as long as possible to get the best deal that they can.









