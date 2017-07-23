Manchester City agree fee for Monaco's Benjamin Mendy

After being linked with him for the majority of the off-season, Manchester City have finally agreed a fee with Monaco to sign French left back Benjamin Mendy . The transfer will see Mendy become City's most expensive signing of the summer by costing £52 million.





Manchester City's focus this summer has very much been on improving their defence following a below par showing by their back line last season. Mendy will become the club's fifth signing of the summer, following Kyle Walker, Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Ederson Moraes into The Etihad.



The twenty-three-year-old spent just one season with Monaco where he featured regularly during their first Ligue 1 success in 17 years. He caught the eye of Manchester City, as did other Monaco players, during their Champions League knockout tie, where the French club came out victors.



Whilst the club continue to be linked with numerous attacking players, Pep Guardiola has clearly shown his belief that his Manchester City side can challenge seriously for the Premier League title next season if they tighten up their defence.



Mendy is unlikely to be the Manchester club's final signing of the summer, with Guardiola suggesting that "We have options for players coming but until the deal is done, out of respect for the other clubs, I cannot say anything."





