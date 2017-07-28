Radja Nainggolan pens new four-year deal at Roma

Roma have announced that Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan has signed a new four-year deal at the club.

Chelsea and Manchester United were both linked to the 29-year-old over the summer and many believed that Nainggolan would finally make the move away after spending four seasons at Roma.



However, the Italian giants have now announced that the midfielder has signed a new four-year contract.



Roma released a statement on their official website: "Roma are delighted to confirm that midfielder Radja Nainggolan has signed a new four-year contract with the club. The midfielder has committed his long-term future to the Giallorossi, signing an extension to his current deal that now runs until 30 June 2021."



Nainggolan was all smiles and when asked by the website's reporters if it was the most important contract he signed in his career, he said: "Yes, I think this was always an important aim for me. I think I showed that this was something I always wanted. I’m happy."



Roma president James Pallotta also added: "We're delighted Radja has committed his long-term future and the most important years of his career to the club. He loves Roma and we love having him here."



Nainggolan enjoyed his best ever season, scoring 15 goals in 46 games, and guided Roma to a second-place finish behind Juventus.





