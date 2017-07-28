Eye Football

Inter Milan manager set to block Perisic transfer

July 28, 2017 12:33 GMT (UK), by


Inter Milan manager set to block Perisic transfer

Perisic looks unlikely to join United

Football Transfer Centre

In yet another turn of events, Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti will go out of his way to block a possible departure for Ivan Perisic as there is not enough time left to find a viable replacement. 



Inter Milan were previously reported to have accepted a £40 million bid from Manchester United for Ivan Perisic, according to the Sun. The Croatian also left the Inter Milan training camp in China for what was believed to be a toothache. 

However, those reports turned out to be false as Perisic returned to training a few days later and has been very active in Inter Milan's pre-season training and matches. The midfielder assisted Eder's goal against Bayern Munich last night as Inter cruised to a 2-0 win over the German champions in the opening match of the International Champions Cup in Singapore. 

Like many other transfer targets, Manchester United's inability to quickly tie up a deal looks set to have cost them Perisic. 

Inter's manager Luciano Spalletti spoke after his team's victory against Bayern and was quoted by Football Italia as saying: "The talk about Perisic is now finished. The more days that pass, the more it becomes difficult for us to find a replacement of his caliber. I’ll strongly oppose his sale." 

Jose Mourinho has already started looking for other players in the form of RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg.