Inter Milan manager set to block Perisic transfer

In yet another turn of events, Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti will go out of his way to block a possible departure for Ivan Perisic as there is not enough time left to find a viable replacement.





Inter Milan were previously reported to have accepted a £40 million bid from Manchester United for Ivan Perisic, according to the Sun. The Croatian also left the Inter Milan training camp in China for what was believed to be a toothache.



However, those reports turned out to be false as Perisic returned to training a few days later and has been very active in Inter Milan's pre-season training and matches. The midfielder assisted Eder's goal against Bayern Munich last night as Inter cruised to a 2-0 win over the German champions in the opening match of the International Champions Cup in Singapore.



Like many other transfer targets, Manchester United's inability to quickly tie up a deal looks set to have cost them Perisic.



Inter's manager Luciano Spalletti spoke after his team's victory against Bayern and was quoted by Football Italia as saying: "The talk about Perisic is now finished. The more days that pass, the more it becomes difficult for us to find a replacement of his caliber. I’ll strongly oppose his sale."



Jose Mourinho has already started looking for other players in the form of RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg.

