Chelsea to compete for Renato Sanches?

Chelsea have reportedly joined the pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches . The Portugal international is available on a temporary deal this summer after having failed to establish himself as a regular under Carlo Ancelotti last term.





Sanches managed just six Bundesliga starts last term, and he is prepared to push through a move elsewhere with the arrivals of Corentin Tolisso and Sebastian Rudy sending him further down the pecking order.



The 19-year-old has hinted that he could prefer a switch to free-spending AC Milan this summer but according to The Telegraph, the Blues could potentially compete for his services.



Chelsea will have just three central midfielders in N'Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas in their ranks after the exit of Nemanja Matic, and Conte is keen to bolster the position.



The Blues did not have European football to bother about during their Premier League triumph last season, and Conte is well aware that a couple of injuries could affect the club's form across all competitions.



Sanches featured for Portugal during their Euro 2016 success where he was named the Young Player of the Tournament, but he has since fallen out of the reckoning under Fernando Santos.

