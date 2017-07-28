Middlesbrough sign Ashley Fletcher from West Ham

Championship side Middlesbrough have sealed the services of Ashley Fletcher from West Ham United on a four-year deal. The former Manchester United graduate managed 354 minutes of top-flight football under Slaven Bilic last season.





Fletcher, 21, left Old Trafford for the Hammers last summer, but he could not find much success as he earned just three starts at the east London club.



New Boro boss Garry Monk has been busy ringing in the changes this summer, and Fletcher becomes the latest signing for a fee of around £6.5m, BBC Sport confirms.



Fletcher has previously plyed his trade in the Championship with Barnsley where he notched four goals in 20 appearances during a loan stint in the 2015/16 season.



Middlesbrough lacked the firepower to score goals on their top-flight return last term, and Monk is focused on avoiding such an instance as he looks to attain promotion with Boro on the time of asking.



The signing of Fletcher has taken the club's spending to £30m with Britt Assombalonga, Martin Braithwaite, Jonathan Howson, Darren Randolph, Cyrus Christie and Connor Roberts (on loan from Swansea) being the other signings.

