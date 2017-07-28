Bayern Munich CEO confirms Vidal-Inter deal not happening

Inter Milan have been dealt a blow after Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge ruled out selling Arturo Vidal to the Italian giants this summer.

Reports had been circulating earlier this week linking Vidal to Inter Milan in a €50 million deal. However, they were dealt a blow after Bayern president Rummenigge confirmed that Vidal will be staying put in Bayern Munich.



Speaking to Italian sports site Tuttomercatoweb, he was quoted as saying: "I can rule out the departure of Arturo 100 percent. He’s a crucial player for us. I haven’t heard from anyone at Inter until now, I’ve only read what’s been written. Any Nerazzurri bid would be pointless, regardless. The decision to stick with Vidal was made a long time ago"



A deal for Vidal was also going to be hard, especially after Xabi Alonso retired at the end of last season. Renato Sanchez also looks set to depart the German club, which leaves Vidal as the only established box-to-box midfielder in the team.



Bayern will not hastily dive into the market for a new midfielder though. Rummenigge said: "We still don’t know what the other teams will do. But the important thing is this: to have strong players. The philosophy must also be equally clear and every decision must be made in line with their coach. We’d never buy without Ancelotti’s ‘OK’."

