Newcastle complete loan signing of Dortmund midfielder

Newcastle United has completed their fifth signing of the summer ahead of their return to the Premier League by agreeing a loan move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mikel Merino .





Merino joins Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo as a new signing for The Magpies, with Rafa Benitez's side beginning to take shape as they approach the new campaign.



The 21-year-old is seen as a bright talent and was on display at this summer's under-21 European Championships as part of the Spain side that were beaten by Germany in the final.



After impressing during his time with Osasuna, Merino joined Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund last summer but made just nine times during his debut season.



Despite being unable to establish himself in the Dortmund first team, Newcastle manager Benitez believes that Merino will be a strong addition to the team, stating that "To be signed by a club like Dortmund shows that he has something good."



Speaking to BBC Sport after his move to St James' Park was announced, Merino said "I know it's a great club and a really nice city. I had different options but I think this is the right place for me to play."





