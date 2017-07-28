Chelsea boss rules out Eden Hazard exit

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has stressed that Eden Hazard will not be sold during this summer's transfer window. The Belgium international has recently returned to light training following an ankle injury sustained on international duty.





A recent report from The Express cited that Hazard could emerge as a transfer option for Barcelona, should they fail to secure a deal for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.



The Catalan giants are currently waiting on Neymar's decision over Paris Saint-Germain and his intention to leave Camp Nou could leave a huge void to fill.



Hazard played a key role in the Blues' title triumph last term, and while responding to the speculation, Conte dismissed the attacker's chances of leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.'



"I don't know anything about this situation. In the past I read a lot of stories about (Hazard going to) Real Madrid and now there is Barcelona. This is the transfer market and we must understand this," Conte told reporters, via Evening Standard. "Will Hazard stay with us? Yes. He is very happy to stay with us and to play for Chelsea."



The former Lille man stepped up to the plate last term following a dismal campaign in the previous where the Blues ended a lowly 10th.



Conte managed to revitalise the Blues' squad upon his arrival last summer, and this saw Hazard exhibit some of his best form as they cruised to their sixth English crown.



Hazard notched 17 goals and assisted a further seven in all competitions for Chelsea as he was named the club's Player of the Year for the third time in four seasons.

