Barcelona will not sign Griezmann

As the realisation that Neymar would depart the club emerged this week, Barcelona turned their attentions to who would replace him at Camp Nou. A number of world class suggestions were made, including fellow La Liga attacker Antoine Griezmann .





Griezmann has become a star for club and country in recent times, providing Atletico Madrid with a tough time trying to keep hold of him. Manchester United were expected to sign the Frenchman this summer before the Madrid club were dealt a transfer ban.



The affection that Griezmann has for his current employers lead him to turn down the possibility of a move to the Premier League due to their inability to sign a replacement ahead of the new season.



It appeared that was the end of any speculation about Griezmann's future for another year at least, until Barcelona found themselves needing a new attacker.



Griezmann's quality is certain to see him linked with the world's biggest teams, which has indeed happened over the last few days, with rumours of a Barcelona move for the 26-year-old growing.



However, Spanish publication AS reports today that Barcelona will not make a move for Griezmann this summer, as said by the club's President. According to the report, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has been in contact with Atletico, explaining that whilst Griezmann is a player that certainly interests them, they will not do anything that could "seriously damage" Atletico Madrid.



Whilst their ability to sign players is currently non-existent, Atletico Madrid's temporary transfer ban may well be deemed a positive thing by the club as it has proven the factor that has helped them to keep hold of their star player.







Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt

