Barcelona will not sign Griezmann

August 3, 2017 08:15 GMT (UK), by


Griezmann looks set to stay with Atletico

As the realisation that Neymar would depart the club emerged this week, Barcelona turned their attentions to who would replace him at Camp Nou. A number of world class suggestions were made, including fellow La Liga attacker Antoine Griezmann



Griezmann has become a star for club and country in recent times, providing Atletico Madrid with a tough time trying to keep hold of him. Manchester United were expected to sign the Frenchman this summer before the Madrid club were dealt a transfer ban. 

The affection that Griezmann has for his current employers lead him to turn down the possibility of a move to the Premier League due to their inability to sign a replacement ahead of the new season. 

It appeared that was the end of any speculation about Griezmann's future for another year at least, until Barcelona found themselves needing a new attacker. 

Griezmann's quality is certain to see him linked with the world's biggest teams, which has indeed happened over the last few days, with rumours of a Barcelona move for the 26-year-old growing. 

However, Spanish publication AS reports today that Barcelona will not make a move for Griezmann this summer, as said by the club's President. According to the report, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has been in contact with Atletico, explaining that whilst Griezmann is a player that certainly interests them, they will not do anything that could "seriously damage" Atletico Madrid. 

Whilst their ability to sign players is currently non-existent, Atletico Madrid's temporary transfer ban may well be deemed a positive thing by the club as it has proven the factor that has helped them to keep hold of their star player. 

 

