Mbappe hands in transfer request at Monaco

According to reports in France, Mbappe has handed in a transfer request at Monaco and has expressed his desire to leave the club, with Barcelona the strong favourites to get the forward.

The reliable transfer news team Paris United released the news on their official twitter page confirming that Kylian Mbappe has told Monaco officials of his decision to leave and handed in a transfer request to push for a move. French newspaper L'Equipe later also reported that Mbappe had communicated his desire to leave.



The sudden actions of Mbappe could be because of Neymar's departure from Barcelona. The Brazilian bided farewell to his teammates and was given permission by Barcelona to miss training sessions to complete a move to PSG. He has also reportedly completed a medical at Porto ahead of his official unveiling at the club by the end of the week.



The departure of Neymar leaves a big gap in the Barcelona team and with the transfer window almost coming to an end, the Catalan side have very little time to get a replacement. Their first three options - Coutinho, Dybala, and Griezmann - are all unattainable. Coutinho has already committed his future to Liverpool as has Paulo Dybala to Juventus. Griezmann recently signed a contract extension amidst Atletico's transfer ban and has also pledged his immediate future to the club next season.



That leaves Kylian Mbappe, who has been the subject of many rumours this transfer window. Barcelona are believed to have expressed their desire and desperation to get the young Frenchman and with game time guaranteed following Neymar's departure, Mbappe is now pushing for a move to La Liga.

