Barca line up Premier League duo with Neymar money

Barcelona will find themselves with a huge hole in their starting lineup today, but a sensational amount of money available to fill it. Neymar's transfer from the Catalan giants to Ligue 1's PSG will smash all kinds of records and Barcelona plan to act fast to replace him ahead of the new La Liga season. It is suggested that they will reinvest the funds in a bid to steal two superstars from the Premier League.

With pace, skill and a natural eye for goal, Neymar will be hard to replace at Camp Nou, scoring over 100 goals in his four years at the club. As part of the famed "MSN" strike force, the Brazilian was feared by defences throughout La Liga and featured heavily in the club's late comeback in the Champions League last season against his new team Paris Saint-Germain.



The Sun suggests today that the estimated £198 million that Barcelona will receive from the sale of Neymar will be spent on Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Chelsea's Eden Hazard.



Coutinho has been a target for Barcelona for a while now, but the departure of one key player will only intensify their pursuit. Liverpool are determined to keep hold of the attacking midfielder, but Barca certainly have the potential to turn players' heads.



One player who hasn't been linked with the club until now is Eden Hazard. The club see the Belgian as a more like-for-like replacement for Neymar, having shown his ability to provide a regular goalscoring threat from the left hand side.



Hazard has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent times, so another bonus of signing the player would be the psychological advantage that comes with signing the target of a bitter rival.



It will not be easy to prise the duo away from their Premier League teams, but with the added financial power that comes with receiving a world record fee, Barcelona may well feel confident of signing two new stars.







