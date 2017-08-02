Ahmed Musa set to push for move to Fenerbahce

Following the arrival of Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City, Ahmad Musa believes his game time will be considerably reduced and as a result will push for a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Musa had a largely uninspiring season at Leicester following his highly-anticipated £16.6 million move from CSKA Moscow, a then club-record fee. He only managed to score two goals in the Premier League in 18 appearances and scored four in 24 in all competitions as Leicester surrendered their Premier League crown, finishing 12th.



With the recent arrival of Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City for £25 million, Musa finds himself at the bottom of the pecking order behind club-favourite Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani and new boy Iheanacho. As such, he believes his game time will be considerably reduced and is ready to push for a move to Fenerbahce.



According to Turkish online news site Aspor.com, Fenerbahce side are willing to offer Leicester a season-loan deal with the option to buy the Nigerian for £15 million after the loan is up.



Fenerbahce still sees value in the Nigerian international, who scored 17 goals in 40 games for CSKA Moscow before making the switch to the Premier League. Ironically, both Iheanacho and Musa scored for Nigeria in a friendly match against Togo in June and the two players are on course to represent the Super Eagles at the World Cup next year.

