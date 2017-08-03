Atletico boss Diego Simeone drops massive hint about signing Diego Costa in January

The ousted Chelsea forward has been linked with a move to Atletico all summer after falling out with manager Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone has now strongly hinted at moving for the Spaniard in January.

Atletico Madrid failed in their appeal for their transfer ban and will only be able to buy players in January 2018 as a result. That hasn't stopped the club from planning their winter transfer window targets early, though. Diego Costa was already touted for a move back to Atletico after falling out with Chelsea boss Conte.



Simeone has now added fuel to that speculation after hinting that the club will indeed be moving for the 28-year-old.



Speaking at a pre-season press conference, Simeone was quoted by the Express as saying: "We talk about the players who are here and how the team has been working to keep all the players here. All the players want to stay, they want to achieve even better goals and get even better. Diego Costa? If he comes in January? We can’t say anything about that yet."



However, Simeone was quick to shut down reporters' request to confirm his interest in the forward, saying: "I won’t speak about him now. He is a player of Chelsea. We will talk about the boys who are here now. That is what is important."



Costa has a strong season for Chelsea, scoring 22 goals and registering seven assists as Chelsea reclaimed the Premier League crown. He previously netted 64 goals in 135 games for Atletico Madrid.

