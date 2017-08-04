Tottenham eyeing deal for Simeone?

Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone has been identified as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, who have yet to make an addition to their squad this summer.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been keeping a close watch on the transfer window, but he is not prepared to pay more than the player's valuation for the sake of making a signing.



According to The Mirror, Simeone - the son Atletico Madrid boss Diego, has emerged as an option following his impressive debut season in the Serie A.



Simeone amassed 12 goals in 31 outings for Genoa last term, and his performances have also attracted interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Torino.



Spurs are yet to lodge a formal approach to pursue the 22-year-old striker, but they see him as a player, who could provide an upgrade to the squad ahead of the new league season.



Simeone currently has four years left on his contract with Genoa, but he could be available for a fee of around £17m this summer.

