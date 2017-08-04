Chelsea, Man Utd offered Real Madrid ace?

Real Madrid have reportedly offered the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United the chance to sign Gareth Bale this summer.

The Wales international has endured a lowly period in his playing career with injuries affecting his chances of making the lineup on a regular basis.



Bale managed only 27 appearances in total last season, and his future is well in doubt with Zinedine Zidane plotting a club-record move for Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco.



According to Marca, the Welshman has been offered to top Premier League clubs with Chelsea and Manchester United holding keen interest.



However, neither look likely to make an offer for the Cardiff-born star this summer as they have spent reasonably on signings during the course of the transfer window.



Bale is currently valued at around £90m, and both clubs may feel that the price is not justified, given the attacker has not gone through a full season unscathed.



The former Tottenham man has made over 30 league appearances in just one of his four seasons at the Bernabeu, and Zinedine Zidane is prepared to offload him from his ranks to assure Mbappe of a starting role.

