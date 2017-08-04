Barcelona, Bayern Munich after Matteo Darmian

Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian as they look to add a new defender to their ranks before this month's transfer deadline.

The Italy international was used in stages under Jose Mourinho last term, but he impressed in the tail-end of the campaign when both Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw were injured.



Darmian has previously insisted that he is content to stay put at Old Trafford, but he is well aware that he could face stiff competition with Daley Blind, Rojo and Shaw (when fit) set to tussle for the left wing-back role.



The former Torino man is also capable of playing on the right side of the defence but Antonio Valencia appears to have made the position his own for the Premier League.



According to Calciomercato, both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Darmian, but neither have yet to make a formal approach for his services.



Jose Mourinho has recently clarified that all squad players are important to him with the likes of Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial set to remain at Old Trafford.

