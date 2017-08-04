Man Utd set deadline to pursue Serie A race

Manchester United reportedly have until next Friday to decide whether they will revive their interest in Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic .

The Croatia international was tipped to join the Old Trafford outfit early in the transfer window, but United have simply failed to come close to the £49m valuation.



According to Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri have offered United a week's time in order to sort out the transfer proposal, else Perisic would be removed from the market.



Luciano Spalletti has publicly stated that Perisic would stay put at the San Siro club, but he is unlikely to intervene in the deal, should United pay the player's full valuation.



Earlier, Calciomercato cited that Anthony Martial could join the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan to lower the price to £42m, but Mourinho is not keen on losing his young prospect, who has impressed from the bench in pre-season.



Manchester United face a feisty encounter against Real Madrid in the European Super Cup next Tuesday and Mourinho more or less has all players in hand as he would have wished.



The Europa League holders have landed the signings of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic in this summer's transfer window.

