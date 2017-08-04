Alberto Moreno on Watford radar

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has emerged as a potential transfer target for Watford prior to the start of the new league season.

The Reds utilised the services of James Milner for the left-back role last term with Alberto Moreno acting as his backup in the starting lineup.



However, with the arrival of Andrew Robertson from Hull City, Morena has been pushed further down the pecking order, and he could leave Anfield before this month's transfer deadline.



According to IBTimes, the Hornets are planning an approach for Moreno, who has previously attracted interest from Swansea City and Napoli.



The former Sevilla man was largely a bench warmer during the previous campaign, and he managed just two appearances from the off.



Despite this, Moreno could have a future at Liverpool after he impressed during the club's 3-0 thrashing of Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly this week.



Liverpool start their Premier League season with a game at Watford, and Klopp will be hoping to make the perfect start as he aims to lodge a serious challenge for the English crown.

