Alexis Sanchez ruled out of Premier League opener against Leicester City

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will play no part for the Gunners during Friday's Premier League opener against Leicester City.

The Chile international joined the club in first-team training just a week ago, and he has now sustained an abdominal strain which will keep him out until the trip to Stoke on August 19.



Sanchez was offered an extended time away during pre-season following his international exploits with Chile, and he further delayed his return by two days due to illness.



During this morning's press-conference, Wenger revealed that Sanchez would be unavailable for the league's curtain raiser, he said, via Sky Sports: "Sanchez will not be available. He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training. He had the scan two days ago. He's out for, er, a while."



The news is likely to bring more uncertainty over the future of Sanchez, who has been linked with both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain over the past month.



Wenger has on multiple occasions stressed that the Sanchez is not for sale this summer, but a report from The Independent claims that Paris Saint-Germain are plotting an £80m bid to test Arsenal's resolve.

