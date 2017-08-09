Inter Milan join chase for Riyad Mahrez

Inter Milan have emerged as fresh contenders to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez after AS Roma cooled their pursuit of the Algeria international.

Mahrez, 26, has also revealed his intention to leave the King Power Stadium this summer after handing in a transfer request earlier in May.



According to The Mirror, the Nerazzurri could lodge a transfer attempt for the Foxes attacker with AS Roma having bowed out of the race for his services.



The Giallorossi had made multiple bids for the former Le Havre man, but their final attempt of £32m fell short of the Foxes' £50m valuation.



As a result, the Capital outfit are no longer in the hunt for the attacker, and this paves way for the Nerazzurri to capitalise on the player's services.



Inter sporting director Walter Sabatini has made initial contact with the east Midlands club, and they could potentially make an offer close to the Foxes' expectation.



The Nerazzurri have watched cross-city rivals AC Milan spend over £160m on transfer recruits and the pressure is on them to bring in a marquee player before the deadline.

