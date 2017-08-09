Conte turns to Rose

Chelsea's search for a new left sided defender may now take them closer to home with suggestions today that the Premier League champions are plotting a raid of London and title rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, with Danny Rose now a target.

Antonio Conte has been chasing Alex Sandro from Juventus all summer, but that deal is looking increasingly unlikely. The Serie A champions are holding out for £60 million for the Brazilian, which despite all the money being thrown about in this transfer window, Chelsea are not willing to spend.



The Sun reports that England international, Rose, is now the Italian mastermind's first choice to add depth to his defence. It is believed that The Blues see up to £40 million as an appropriate price for the twenty-seven-year-old.



Having already sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City, Spurs will not be keen on selling another valuable first-team player to a Premier League title rival, as their prepare to challenge for the trophy themselves.



Manchester United and Inter Milan have also been linked with Rose this week, with all three clubs able to offer him a more lucrative salary than he can get under Tottenham's tight wage restrictions, something that could tempt him away from North London.



