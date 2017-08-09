Everton's Sigurdsson talks stall

Talks between Everton and Swansea City over the prospective transfer of Gylfi Sigurdsson have stumbled, but not completely broken down it is suggested this morning. The Iceland international is a key target for The Toffees, but Swansea want £50 million for him.





Sky Sports reports this morning that although a verbal agreement was reached by the two teams, Everton retracted that offer and referred to their previous £40 million bid.



Whilst this is not ideal for either side, who both want to complete their summer transfer dealings and prepare for the new Premier League season, Sky sources say that any suggestions that this deal is completely over are "nonsense".



This deal is on the verge of being done, it just needs to be pushed over the finish line now. The two sides are understood to be less than £5 million apart now and Everton appear confident that Sigurdsson's wage demands will not be an issue.



Sigurdsson's attacking and creative ability could become a real threat for Everton and help them to seriously mount their assault on the top four that they so badly want.

