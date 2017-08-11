Mesut Ozil poised for Arsenal extension?

Arsenal are reportedly confident that Mesut Ozil will put pen to paper on a new long-term deal. The Germany international has just 12 months left on his existing Gunners contract.





The north London giants have been in contact with the 28-year-old's representatives for the best part of the previous year, but they have yet to agree over a proposed extension.



According to The Sun, Ozil has not received any solid offers from top European clubs, and he could instead remain with the FA Cup holders.



Ozil has been holding out for at least twice of his current £140,000-a-week wages, but the Gunners could now secure his services with their latest offer of £225,000 a week.



The World Cup winner has won three FA Cup titles during his time at the Emirates, and he will have his eye on lifting the Premier League crown with Arsenal this season.



Ozil missed the Community Shield triumph over Chelsea with an ankle problem, but he is in line to start the league opener against Leicester City after having participated in full training on Thursday.

