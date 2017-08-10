Manuel Lanzini on cusp of new West Ham deal

Argentine attacker Manuel Lanzini is reportedly on the cusp of penning a new extension with West Ham United.

The 24-year-old has been in discussions over a fresh deal in recent months amid interest from Premier League giants Liverpool.



According to The Sun, the forward will put pen to paper on a fresh five-year deal which will bump his current £30,000 a week wages to figure of around £85,000 a week.



Lanzini joined the Hammers from Emirati club Al Jazira on a season-long loan back in July 2015 before the move was made permanent for £9m.



The Argentine was initially deployed on the wings under Slaven Bilic, but the departure of Dimitri Payet enabled him to impress in the number 10 role.



As a result, Lanzini earned his first two caps for Argentina in June making his debut in the 1-0 friendly triumph over rivals Brazil.



West Ham United have significantly strengthened their forward department this summer with the signings of Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez from Stoke City and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

