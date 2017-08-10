Dortmund suspend Dembele amid Barcelona speculation

Borussia Dortmund have suspended and fined Ousmane Dembele after he failed to report to training for the club today, with rumours linking him with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona growing.





With Neymar leaving Camp Nou for £200 million last week, Barca were always going to look for a top class replacement for the Brazilian superstar ahead of the new season.



Whilst their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho continues, Barcelona see Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele as a more out-and-out replacement for Neymar.



Borussia Dortmund manager, Peter Bosz, was asked about his player's absence earlier today, to which he replied: "Dembele wasn't at training today. I have no idea why he wasn't there. We tried to reach him but couldn't."



In order to allow him to leave, Sky Sports Germany reports that Dortmund would require an offer in the region of £135 million, a huge percentage of the money received for Neymar.



Reports this afternoon suggest that Barcelona have approached the Bundesliga side with an offer of around £90 million, which has quickly been rejected.



Dembele will now be suspended from training and their upcoming fixture due to his clear disregard for his current club.





