Arsenal, Palace and Newcastle chase Jonathan Bamba

French midfielder Jonathan Bamba is wanted by Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United. The Saint-Etienne midfielder has been on loan three times in the past two seasons and has only recently forced his way into Les Verts' first team side.





The impressive 21-year-old has been monitored by the three Premier League clubs in recent months with a view to completing a transfer move prior to the end of the window on August 31st. The 5-foot-9 central midfielder has also appeared for every international level for France up until the under-21 side and is considered one of the best young up and coming players in Ligue 1.



According to a report from France, Arsenal and Newcastle have both tabled offers for the player, believed to be in the region of 5.5 million euros. Crystal Palace have made an enquiry for Bamba.



The player has two years left on his contract with Saint-Etienne and is believed to be ready to make a dream move to England now with an eye on first team football within 12 months.

