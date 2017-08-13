Real Madrid legend extends contract

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has signed a new three-year deal with the Spanish champions, extending what has so far been a highly successful spell in charge at the Bernabeu.





Following a short time in charge of the club's B team, Zinedine Zidane took charge of Real Madrid in January 2016, taking over from Newcastle United's current manager, Rafael Benitez.



In less than two years in the role, Zidane has guided his team to a La Liga title and two Champions League trophies. The club continues their search for silverware on Sunday evening when they line up against bitter rivals Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.



The former France international, now 45, appeared to be delighted with the new deal, which sees him extend his stay with the club that he also represented so well as a player.



Zidane said "My story with Real Madrid is deeper than contracts and signatures. I'm happy to be linked with the club. But the contract doesn't mean anything."



Despite his happiness, Zidane is also very aware that managers can be disposed of very quickly if results start to go against the team, stating "In one year, maybe I won't be here."



