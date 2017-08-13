Jack Wilshere wanted by another Premier League side

Jack Wilshere missed out on selection when Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-3 in the opening fixture of the Premier League season on Friday. The England midfielder has been training with the club's under-23's recently in an attempt to prove himself, but reports suggest that he is coming to terms with the fact that he may have to leave the club. Now, a fellow Premier League side are set to offer him a career lifeline.





Injuries have really held Jack Wilshere back since he arrived on the scene with Arsenal. He was sent on loan to Bournemouth last season in an attempt to reignite his career and force his way back into Arsene Wenger's plans, but the move never really took off for the 25-year-old.



When asked about why he was left out on Friday, Wenger stated that Wilshere was not fully fit following his return from a leg fracture picked up in April. The player has since responded stating that he is actually fit for selection.



With his return to the Arsenal first team looking unlikely, Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the England international. Rafa Benitez has been frustrated by The Magpies' lack of signings this summer and has told club bosses, The Sun reports, to complete the deal.



The creative midfielder is in the final year of his Arsenal contract, meaning that not only could Newcastle complete an impressive signing, but they could do so for a cut price.



West Ham and Crystal Palace are rumoured to be monitoring the situation, whilst there continues to be interest from numerous Italian Serie A clubs.







