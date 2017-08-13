Luke Shaw's agent confirms player will be staying at Manchester United
After much speculation surrounding Luke Shaw's future at Manchester United, his agent Jonathan Barnett has confirmed that the left-back will remain at Old Trafford this season.
Luke Shaw was publicly criticized by Jose Mourinho last season for his fitness multiple times. He only appeared 19 times for Manchester United last season, including just 11 times in the Premier League, which brought his future into doubt.
Many clubs lined up for the left-back in this summer's transfer window including former club Southampton, Chelsea, Liverpool and even Borussia Dortmund. The most recent rumour linked Luke Shaw to Tottenham, with Danny Rose moving the other way.
Mourinho has long been a fan of Danny Rose and always admired his work ethic going up and down the flanks tirelessly. Hence, the deal was thought to favour both parties fully.
However, Luke Shaw's agent Jonathan Barnett has now come on record to rubbish those rumours and confirm that the player will remain in Manchester.
Speaking to International Business Times UK, he was quoted as saying: "Manchester United love him and Luke Shaw loves Manchester United. Luke Shaw is going to be one of the best left-backs in the world."
Luke Shaw is still ruled out of action with a knee injury but is expected to return to the side by mid-September.
