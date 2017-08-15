Brighton want Euro 2016 hero

Brighton and Hove Albion will continue their attempts to strengthen for the Premier League season by making a loan offer for Lille striker, Eder, who famously scored the winning goal for Portugal in the Euro 2016 final.





29-year-old Eder is said to be available from the Ligue1 side for £5.5 million, but The Seagulls would prefer a loan deal if possible. It would not be Eder's first spell in the Premier League, having represented Swansea City in 2015, although he failed to register a single goal for the club.



Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City are also considering a move for Eder, with the former Tottenham manager believing that the 6ft 3in attacker would be a strong addition to his Championship side.



Eder's best scoring record was for Braga in his native Portugal. He hit the back of the net on twenty-six occasions during the sixty appearances he made for the Primeira Liga club.



With two weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, manager Chris Hughton is also hopeful that Brighton will complete the club-record signing of Jose Izquierdo in the coming days.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

