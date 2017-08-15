Stoke on the verge of completing double swoop deal for Janssen and Jese
Stoke City are reportedly set to continue their summer spending with the acquisition of Vincent Janssen from Tottenham and Jese Rodriguez from PSG.
The Potters have had a relatively successful summer transfer window despite losing a number of players including Jonathan Walters, Glenn Whelan, Phil Bardsley and most notably Marko Arnautovic, who joined West Ham for a club-record fee.
Manager Mark Hughes has brought in Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Josh Tymon and completed the permanent transfer of Bruno Martins Indi, who was on loan at Stoke last season.
They look set to add to that list of players with two more forwards - Spurs' Vincent Janssen and PSG's Jese Rodriguez, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth. Both players have fallen out of favour at their respective clubs.
Janssen only managed to score two goals in 24 Premier League appearances, having scored an incredible 27 goals in 34 games for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league just one season earlier. Jese, on the other hand, scored only two goals in 14 games for PSG before being loaned out in January to Spanish side Las Palmas, where he also fared miserably, scoring three goals in 16 games.
Mark Hughes hopes that the added fire power will be able to make up for the loss of Arnautovic and help Bojan up front. Stoke will announce the signing of Jese this week and will be expected to tie up a deal for Janssen by next week.
