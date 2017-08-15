Manchester United looking into Arda Turan deal?

Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan this summer.

The Turkey international wants his way out of Camp Nou this summer with manager Ernesto Valverde reluctant to offer him assurances of regular first-team football.



According to AS, Mourinho is a keen admirer of the player's abilities, and he has met up with Turan and his agent on multiple occasions.



The report adds that Super-agent Jorge Mendes is helping out Turan's representative in order to speed up his client's exit from Camp Nou.



Galatasaray are currently the top contenders to pursue the Turkish winger this summer, but they are yet to finalise a transfer fee with the Catalan giants.



Mourinho is eager to recruit an experienced winger to his ranks, and it would not come as a surprise if he decides to move in for Turan.



Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic is the priority target to strengthen the wider position this month, but a deal looks highly unlikely amid the Nerazzurri's reluctance to lower his £48m price tag.

