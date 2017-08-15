Crystal Palace target Roma goalkeeper

Crystal Palace are pursuing Roma goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski as manager Frank de Boer looks to add depth and competition to each position in his squad. With Steve Mandanda leaving for Marseille earlier in the transfer window, The Eagles currently only have two senior goalkeepers; Wales' Wayne Hennessey and veteran Julian Speroni .





New manager de Boer got his first look at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and will be worried by the 3-0 defeat to newly promoted Huddersfield Town.



The former Ajax and Barcelona star is not convinced that either of his current goalkeepers are good enough to be a long term first choice stopper, reports The Telegraph, leading him to actively search for a new addition.



Palace were hoping that West Ham goalkeeper Adrian would be available after the loan arrival of Joe Hart at the London club, but they saw a £3.5 million bid rejected last week.



Now, Lukasz Skorupski of Roma has emerged as a target, with Crystal Palace hoping to secure an initial loan deal with an option to buy next summer, which would be for an estimated £7 million.



Skorupski, who has one cap for Poland, has been loaned out to fellow Serie A side Empoli for the last two seasons, making over sixty appearances for the club.







Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

