Zinedine Zidane enraged and 'annoyed' at Ronaldo's five-match ban

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has expressed his frustration at Ronaldo's five match ban ahead of Real Madrid's appeal against to decision to the Spanish FA.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup but was wrongly sent off for a second bookable offence for diving. Video replays clearly showed Samuel Umtiti making contact with the Portuguese forward. However, Ronaldo proceeded to lightly push the referee following his decision and was slapped with a five-game ban from the Spanish football association, having initially been considered for a 12-game ban for his actions.



The FA's decision was met with outroar from Real Madrid, who cited the referee's wrong decision in the first place. Manager Zinedine Zidane has now come on record to express his frustration towards the ban.



Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, Zidane was quoted as saying: "I am annoyed, we are annoyed. I do not want to interfere with referees, but when you look at happened and to think that Cristiano will not play for five games, there is something wrong."



Defender Dani Carvajal also weighed in with his views to reporters from Marca, with the newspaper quoting him saying: "It is an excessive sanction and a frustrating situation. I am not in the head of the referees but he [Ronaldo] didn't have to be sent off."

