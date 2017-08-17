French club keen on signing Arsenal defender

Marseille are reportedly keen on pursuing a Bosman move for Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy . The Frenchman has turned out just 23 times for the Gunners since arriving from Newcastle United in the summer of 2014.

Debuchy's previous appearance for the Gunners came against Bournemouth last year where he lasted for just 16 minutes before sustaining a hamstring injury.



It has been a similar case for the Frenchman in his previous years at Arsenal with shoulder and ankle injuries sidelining him for most of his debut season.



Debuchy is currently deemed surplus to requirements alongside fellow right-back Carl Jenkinson, and according to L'Equipe, Marseille will look to take advantage of his situation.



Arsenal have yet to receive any solid offers to offload the France international, and Les Phoceens will try to tempt the Gunners to release him from his deal.



Debuchy, 32, had been the first choice right-back for France during the previous World Cup in Brazil, and Marseille are prepared to offer him an extended run in the lineup in order to encourage his Les Blues prospects.

