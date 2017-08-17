Man Utd ditch plans to sign Danny Rose

Manchester United have reportedly dropped their pursuit of Tottenham defender Danny Rose . The move is said to have resulted with Spurs reluctant to accept any price for the full-back's sale.





The Red Devils were linked with a potential transfer for Rose earlier this month, and this led to the player coming up with an explosive interview (The Sun) where he insisted that he deserves a higher wage package.



Rose also said that he would prefer a return north in the future where he had begun his professional career with Leeds United over a decade ago.



According to The Star, United will not lodge a transfer attempt for the England international this summer as they are well aware of Spurs' intention to keep hold of the defender.



The north London giants dismissed United's approach to sign Eric Dier earlier in the transfer window, and they appear to have won their second summer battle in the form of Rose.



Despite this, Mourinho will be clearly content with his transfer business with alternative signing Nemanja Matic putting in a man-of-the-match performance in the 4-0 thumping of West Ham United last weekend.

