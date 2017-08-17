Man City striker to rejoin Swansea City?

Manchester City flop Wilfried Bony is reportedly edging closer to a return to former club Swansea City. The Welsh outfit are prepared to finalise a cut-price deal for the striker, who is deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad.





Bony joined the Swans from Vitesse back in the summer of 2013, and he maintained a good scoring record with 35 goals in 70 appearances.



However, the lure of joining a bigger club was too good to refuse for the Ivorian, who linked up with Manchester City in January 2015 for £30m.



Bony's time at City has been disappointing with just 10 goals in 45 outings, and his loan spell at Stoke City last term was quite similar, with Mark Hughes restricting him to just 10 appearances.



According to The Sun, the Ivorian will be offered the opportunity to head back to the Liberty Stadium with Swansea willing to offer as much as £13m for his signature.



Pep Guardiola was entirely dependent on the likes of Gabriel and Sergio Aguero in the centre-forward department last season, and he could be prepared to take a huge hit to offload Bony for good.

