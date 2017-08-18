Manchester United yet to give up on Ivan Perisic

Manchester United are reportedly maintaining their interest in Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic despite not being able to negotiate a fee with the Nerazzurri.

The Red Devils have been constant contact with the Serie A outfit over the past month, and there has been no breakthrough in terms of the transfer with the club reluctant to match Perisic's £48m valuation.



According to The Mirror, the Mancunian giants still have hopes of signing the experienced forward with United chief Ed Woodward having met up with agent Fali Ramadani in an attempt to reduce the overall fee.



United's latest bid for Perisic stands at around £39m, and they are yet to show the willingness to increase their offer with the Nerazzurri sticking with their asking price.



Meanwhile, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has previously reported via his personal website that Perisic will commit his future to Inter on a fresh long-term contract.



Perisic has notched 20 goals in 79 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan since arriving from German club Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015.

