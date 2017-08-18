Sunderland plan approach for West Ham outcast

Sunderland head coach Simon Grayson has admitted that he would consider the prospect of signing West Ham United attacker Robert Snodgrass this summer.





The Scotland international only joined the Hammers from Hull City in January, but he has already been deemed surplus to requirements following the club-record signing of Mark Arnautovic.



Snodgrass is said to have plenty transfer interest among the English clubs, and Grayson has hinted that he could lodge a potential attempt for the winger, who he previously worked with at Leeds United.



"When people like him become available you would be foolish not to consider it. Again, that would be a deal dictated by finances. Can we do it? Who knows, but we might ask the question," he told reporters in his pre-conference via The Sunderland Echo.



The Black Cats have made a good start on their Championship return with five points from their opening three games, and Snodgrass could be the ideal player to add more quality in the forward department.



Snodgrass managed 15 appearances with West Ham United in the top-flight last season - seven of them being from the substitutes' bench.

