Inter Milan make contact with Arsenal defender

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has reportedly been approached by Inter Milan with a view to a potential move this summer.

The Germany international had a decent first season with the Gunners where he managed 37 appearances across all competitions.



Mustafi has yet to turn out for the club this term amid competition from the likes of Rob Holding and Per Mertesacker, and it appears that the Nerazzurri are looking to lure him from the Emirates.



Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the Nerazzurri have made contact with both the player as well as the Gunners, but they are set to be rebuffed in their attempt to pursue his services.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has already sanctioned a £10m deal for the sale of Gabriel to Mustafi's ex-club Valencia, and the club have no interest in losing the World Cup winner before this month's transfer deadline.



The 24-year-old is a probable contender to take the playing field when Arsenal make the trip to Stoke City tomorrow. He currently has a contract in north London until 2021.

