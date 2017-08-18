Robben to Manchester United?

Arjen Robben has emerged as a shock target for Manchester United as they continue to search for a new winger before the transfer window closes. Robben has Premier League experience with Chelsea, where he was under the management of Jose Mourinho .

The Red Devils' have filled the troubled positions in their squad that Mourinho said they must this summer to compete, apart from adding a new winger. Ivan Perisic was identified as the number one option, but whilst United continue to be hopeful of completing a deal, little progress is being made.



Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid was temporarily questioned, which alerted Manchester United, but having appeared regularly in the Spanish champions' early season games, the Welshman appears to be staying in Madrid.



MailSport today is suggesting that with limited long term options currently available in the transfer market, Jose Mourinho could make a surprise move for 33-year-old Bayern Munich winger, Arjen Robben.



Despite his advancing years, Robben still has obvious talent, scoring thirteen goals and assisting nine in twenty-one Bundesliga starts last season. Bayern Munich are now looking to build for the future, which may persuade Robben to have one last spell in the Premier League before he retires.



The Holland international was a star of Jose Mourinho's Chelsea team during the Portuguese manager's first spell at the club, before moving on to Real Madrid.



Whilst Robben would not be the long term signing that Manchester United would like, his ability and experience could be crucial for them in the immediate future as they look to challenge in the Premier League and Champions League. With him being in the last year of his Bayern Munich contract too, Manchester United could get themselves a bargain.







