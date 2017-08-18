West Brom don't need to sell Evans - Tony Pulis

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has revealed that it would take a 'very very good' offer in order to part ways with Jonny Evans during the current transfer window.





The Northern Irishman joined the Baggies from Manchester United back in the summer of 2015, and he has since established himself as a regular at the heart of the defence.



Manchester City failed with a transfer approach for Evans earlier this week, and Pulis confirmed that there was indeed interest without the naming the club.



He added that his side are not interested in losing one of their best players, and it would take a substantial offer to end their association.



"Jonny is one of our best players. We don't want to sell him and don't need to. It would have to be a very, very good offer." he told reporters h/t The Mail.



West Bromwich Albion had previously knocked back a summer bid from Leicester City for Evans after which he was named as the club's new captain.

