Spurs target defender, not Sanchez

Tottenham's lack of movement in the transfer window will come to an end in the final twelve days, with the North London club looking to add another defender to their ranks, in addition to Davinson Sanchez, who will shortly arrive from Ajax.





Spurs' next defensive target is Argentina under-20 international, Juan Foyth from Estudiantes, who they hope to sign for around £9 million. The Premier League side will have to compete with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan however for the 19-year-old.



Foyth will more than likely be a signing that is brought in with the future in mind, as Tottenham show once again their ambitions of building a young team that can develop together and produce success for years to come.



Club record signing Sanchez is also a young player, having acquired European experience by the age of just twenty-one. Sanchez will join Mauricio Pochettino's team on a six-year deal.



Tottenham Hotspur will play their first Premier League game in their temporary home, Wembley, on Sunday when they host the only team that finished above them last season, Chelsea.



