Conte given go ahead to sign Inter winger

Chelsea dominated in the Premier League last season, but there have been several signs at this early point in the new campaign that this year is not going to be as straight forward for the champions. Defeat on the opening day added to Antonio Conte 's frustrations at the club's transfer activity, but the Italian manager has now been given the green light to sign an Inter Milan winger.

Despite Chelsea aiming to lower the average age of their squad, Antonio Conte will attempt to sign 30-year-old Italian winger, Antonio Candreva, with Inter Milan willing to sell him for around £25 million, according to The Mirror.



Candreva is keen on linking up on with fellow Italian, Conte at Stamford Bridge and the Chelsea manager believes that Candreva, who has 47 Italy caps, would fit in well as a wing back in his preferred formation that was so often seen last season.



If Chelsea can complete several signings during the last couple of weeks of the transfer window it will certainly help to ease some of the tensions between Antonio Conte and Roman Abramovich at the club. Alongside Candreva, Chelsea continue to be interested in Danny Drinkwater, Alex Sandro and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

