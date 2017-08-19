Manchester United will allow de Gea to leave on one condition

David de Gea has been linked with a move from Manchester United to Real Madrid for a number of years now, with new rumours about a move for the Spanish goalkeeper appearing regularly. Whilst de Gea looks to be staying put at Old Trafford for this season, reports today suggest that The Red Devils will allow their goalkeeper to leave next summer on one condition.

The Sun today claims that David de Gea will be allowed to complete his dream move to Madrid next summer if Jose Mourinho and co. can sign a suitable replacement first, with AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma the first choice target.



Donnarumma was expected to leave the Italian giants this summer, but he eventually signed a new contract at the San Siro, with hopes of a successful season to come following their squad overhaul during the transfer window.



Whilst the highly rated 18-year-old's future lies in Milan for now, failure to finish in the top four of Serie A would see them miss out on Champions League football and open the door for Manchester United to sign the goalkeeper that is expected to be the long-term successor for Gianluigi Buffon in the Italian national side.



